Disgruntled Liverpool fans spray ‘Klopp out’ graffiti on Melwood walls

Liverpool had an outstanding start to the season this year and were expected to go the distance in the title race.
Since the turn of the year, Jurgen Klopp‘s men have managed to win just 2 of their first 12 matches – Plymouth and Tottenham. The win against Spurs was seen as a turning point, but the Reds crashed to yet another miserable defeat against Leicester before beating Arsenal.
It seems that Liverpool’s inconsistency in 2017 has not gone down too well with their fans. Daily Mirror are reporting photos of graffitis sprayed around Liverpool’s training base with the message: “Klopp Out”.
Liverpool have been in relegation form since the start of 2017 and being unhappy about it is normal. However, wanting Klopp out seems a bit of an overreaction at this moment.
The German was without some of his best players for the whole of January due to injuries and international commitments. Furthermore, most of Liverpool’s defeats are a result of poor defending. It is true that Klopp could have bought better players when he had the chance, but he has confirmed that his preferred targets were not available this season.
Mirror claim that the club have painted over those graffitis now.
It goes without saying that Klopp and his men will be under pressure when they face Burnley this weekend. The Reds lost to Sean Dyche’s men earlier this season and have struggled against weaker teams in general. However, they cannot afford to drop more points if they want to keep up in the race for a Champions League finish. Arsenal and Manchester United are breathing down their neck right now and the Reds will need to step up.