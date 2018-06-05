‘Disappointed’ Leroy Sane reacts to World Cup omission

Manchester City starlet Leroy Sane has pledged to come back stronger after being excluded from Germany’s World Cup squad.
The PFA Young Player of the Year was shockingly omitted by Germany head coach Joachim Low, who instead opted to pick Bayer Leverkusen’s Julian Brandt.
But Leroy Sane, who was involved in 33 goals in all competitions– more than any other German player in the big five European leagues, has vowed to bounce back.
🇩🇪🏆🇩🇪 #LS19 #inSané @DFB_Team_EN pic.twitter.com/W1lS7ldbpf
— Leroy Sané (@LeroySane19) June 5, 2018
In a post on his official Twitter page, Sane wrote: “Thank you so much everyone for your encouraging messages yesterday and today.
“I’m obviously disappointed I won’t participate in the World Cup but I have to accept this decision and I’ll give it my all to bounce back stronger!
“Nothing but the best of success to the DFB [Germany] Team in Russia. Go get that title!”
The former Schalke star played an integral role for Manchester City this season as he scored 10 league goals and provided 15 other assists to help Pep Guardiola’s men clinch the Premier League title with a record 19 points gap between them and second placed Manchester United.
Meanwhile, Germany commence their World Cup campaign against Mexico on June 17.