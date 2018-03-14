Diogo Jota picks up ankle injury against Reading, Wolves fans react

Wolves secured the three points over Reading to maintain their lead at the top of the table but the win was soured by an injury to Diogo Jota.
The Portuguese attacker is one of the best players at the club and the Championship giants cannot afford to lose him at this stage of the season.
Wolves are just 3 points ahead of Cardiff and they will need their best players to keep winning games and lift the Championship title.
Nuno Espirito Santo also admitted that the club is worried about Jota’s injury but nothing can be confirmed before the player is examined by specialists.
He said: “We are worried. We know Diogo, When he cannot go on the pitch it is because he is in pain. He has pain. Let’s see what he has. But the squad is there. We will see the report – I’m not a specialist!”
The Wolves attacker has hurt his ankle and the fans will be hoping to see him back on the pitch as soon as possible. Jota shared a picture of his swollen ankle on Instagram earlier.
It will be interesting to see how Nuno copes with Jota’s absence if the injury is serious. Wolves have nine matches left in the season and they will need to treat each one of those games as cup finals.
Here is how the Wolves fans react to Diogo Jota’s injury.
Hopefully just badly sprained. Fingers crossed #wwfc
— Ian Hastings (@WithamWanderer) March 13, 2018
Hope your ankle injury is not too serious and you will be playing again after the two week break. Speedy recovery. @DiogoJota18
— Jane Gough (@jane_janegough) March 14, 2018
Hey @EFL and @FA at what stage of the season does player protection come in. Diogo Jota has been kicked for 37 games and no one has been sent off for it
— Mike Emberson (@embe1989) March 14, 2018
Is there a more horrendous sight than seeing Diogo Jota injured? #wwfc
— Joe (@josepheverton) March 13, 2018
I’ve just seen it – it looked bad from where I was sitting, hopefully won’t be out for too long if nothing broken
— lisa (@lisa_wolves) March 13, 2018
Great night down at the @Wolves good result and hopefully a speedy recovery for @DiogoJota18 #wwfc
— kelly_92 (@kellylouise3008) March 13, 2018
Hope Diogo jota hasn’t picked up a serious injury
— Andy🔸▪ (@andyfraserbrow1) March 13, 2018