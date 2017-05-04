Diego Costa signs pre-contract agreement with Tianjin Quanjian

Chelsea striker Diego Costa has been linked with a move to the Chinese Super League for months now.
The Spanish international is expected to leave the club at the end of this season and Cadena Ser are reporting that Chinese club Tianjin will sign the former Atletico Madrid star.
Apparently, the Chelsea star was spotted having dinner in London with his agent Jorgen Mendes on Friday. Representatives of Tianjin were also present with them and both parties reached a pre-contract agreement that day.
The report claims that Diego Costa will earn €30 million per year in the Chinese Super League and the Blues will receive a fee of €90 million.
The 28-year-old is likely to be replaced by the out of favour Real Madrid forward Alvaro Morata. The Spaniard seems to be a priority target for Antonio Conte this summer and Chelsea will use the funds from Costa’s sale to sign the La Liga front man.
Diego Costa has had a mixed season with the Blues so far. He has scored 20 goals in 37 appearances this season but his form has dipped a lot since the turn of the year.
The 28-year-old is into this third season with Chelsea and is close to winning his second Premier League title. Costa was instrumental in Chelsea’s title win under Jose Mourinho as well.