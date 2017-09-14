Diego Costa is a balloon, says Roy Keane

If there is anything that Roy Keane is famous for aside from his industrious performances in the middle of the pitch, it is his no-nonsense approach to football punditry.
The former Manchester United captain was at his scathing best when he was asked about Chelsea’s wantaway striker Diego Costa on ITV. The Spain international is yet to feature in a match for the Blues this season following his antics this summer. Costa reportedly handed in a transfer request at Stamford Bridge to force a move to his former club Atletico Madrid. But unfortunately for him, a move never materialised and now he finds himself between a rock and Antonio Conte.
Speaking on ITV Keane said: “I know he did well for them, but to me he’s big trouble. He looks a bit of a balloon.”
Costa missed Chelsea’s 6-0 hammering of Qarabag in their UEFA Champions League group stage opener.
Keane then went on to praise Harry Kane whose brace against Borussia Dortmund helped Tottenham Hotspur register a much needed European victory at Wembley. The United legend reckons that if Kane continues developing the way he is then he could reach the levels of Cristiano Ronaldo.
“If he keeps improving the way he is doing, he will be up there with the Ronaldo’s in another few years,” Keane added.
“Kane is outstanding. His overall play, hold-up play and his movement, this kid is the real deal.
“He needs to be in the latter stages of the Champions League for that to happen, but the rate he is going at, barring injury, he will be up there with the best.”
Chelsea will host Arsenal at home in the Premier League on Sunday. It remains to be seen whether Costa features for Conte’s side again this season as rumours of a bid from Atletico in January keep persisting.