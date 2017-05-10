Diego Costa comments on his Chelsea future

Chelsea striker Diego Costa has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge for a while now.
The 28-year-old forward has finally opened up about his future and has revealed that he will be the one to decide his next move and he also dismissed reports of a summer move to China being agreed.
He said: “I am the owner of my future and it does not mean that I am going to China.”
Last week there were reports of Costa’s £76m transfer to the Chinese Super League. However, Tianjin denied reports of such negotiations and now Costa’s revelations indicate that a deal is far from done. Chelsea fans will no doubt be happy with Costa’s comments. Despite his antics, he is a top class player and would improve most teams around the world.
The Chelsea striker wanted to return to Spain with Atletico Madrid last summer and it will be interesting to see if the La Liga giants revive their interest once again. Atletico are expected to lose Griezmann this summer and Costa could be the ideal replacement.
Meanwhile, Antonio Conte has always maintained that he will not hold anyone against their wishes and therefore Costa could leave the club if he wants to. The Blues are apparently looking at Alvaro Morata as a potential replacement.
Diego Costa has scored 20 goals in the Premier League this season and a move to China is too soon for the 28-year-old. He is still good enough to start for most teams in world football and leaving Europe right now could damage his international hopes.