Chelsea striker Diego Costa unhappy in England because of this reason

Chelsea striker Diego Costa has been linked with moves away from Stamford Bridge for a while now.
The Spanish international was a target for Chinese outfit Tianjin during the January transfer window. He was also linked with a return to former club Atletico Madrid.
According to Daily Express, the Chelsea star will almost certainly complete a transfer away from the Blues at the end of this season. The report claims that Costa is unhappy with the weather in England. Apparently, Costa likes to sit outside during the day like he did in Brazil and Spain. However, that is not always possible due to the unpredictable weather in London.
Costa seemed to have recaptured his form after a disastrous season last year. The 28-year-old was on fire during the first half of the season. However, his form has declined since then. The former Atletico Madrid hitman has bagged 17 goals in the league this season.
Chelsea are being linked with the Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata and the Spaniard would be the ideal replacement for Costa if he leaves this summer. Antonio Conte has been a long time admirer of the former Juventus forward and should be able to bring the best out of him at Chelsea.