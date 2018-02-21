Didier Deschamps raves about Tottenham midfielder Moussa Sissoko

After a disapointing first season under Mauricio Pochettino, many felt Moussa Sissoko’s Tottenham career was as good as over.
The French midfielder joined Spurs on the deadline day of summer 2016 for a reported fee of £30 million from Newcastle United.
This season he has forced his way back into Pochettino’s first team plans, and has made 24 appearances in the Premier League so far, clocking over 1100 minutes.
Sissoko has scored one goal and has registered one assist in the league, but it is his overall contribution, both offensive and defensive, that has been impressive at times.
He has been involved in Spurs’s Champions League campaign as well, where he made three starts. Pochettino has mostly used him in the central midfield role, but he has played in the right attacking midfield as well as in defensive midfield.
Sissoko is a key member of the France national team, and French manager Didier Deschamps has praised him heavily in a recent interview.
Deschamps, 49, has hailed him as a “soldier”, saying Sissoko never complains about getting game time, and that is why he is liked by his team-mates.
“One just has to look at the Euro final to see what he is capable of. Aside from that, if you are going to ask him to do what Kylian Mbappé or Kingsley Coman does, he is a completely different player,” said Deschamps, as quoted by SFR Sport (via GFF News).
I like him, he is not my teacher’s pet, but I would say that Moussa is the prototype of a soldier, he has gone from Toulouse to working under Pochettino, even if with the latter it was initially a little difficult. He does not complain, whether he plays 2 minutes, 10 minutes, 20 minutes or starts the match… He is very well liked by his team-mates and feared by his opponents.”