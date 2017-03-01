Did West Ham try to sell Andy Carroll to the Chinese Super League before the transfer deadline day? We have two contrasting reports on the England striker.
According to reports from ESPN, West Ham have rejected offers from three Chinese Super League clubs for the former Liverpool striker.
Tianjin Quanjian, Hebei China Fortune and Shandong Luneng have all made bids for the England striker, but the Hammers have rejected bids from all of them.
The report suggests that Carroll is happy at West Ham and he is not interested in moving to China at this stage of his career.
The Times, one of the major media houses in the UK, reveals that West Ham gave an agent the authority to sell Andy Carroll to a Chinese club before Tuesday’s transfer deadline in the country.
The Hammers wrote to an agent named Mark Curtis two weeks ago giving him permission to set up a deal for the England striker.
The deal didn’t materialise in the end but the lengths the club went to set up a deal for Carroll raises doubts about the England striker’s long term future at the London club.
Meanwhile, Curtis said yesterday that West Ham are not interested in selling the striker.
West Ham have declined to comment on the issue but there is a feeling that the Hammers could have sold Carroll if they had signed a replacement for him already.
It has been another injury-hit campaign for Carroll, but he has been in good form of late, with four goals in his last four games to his name.
The 28-year-old missed three months of action earlier this season and he is currently sidelined with a groin injury. However, he is expected to return to action against Chelsea next Monday.