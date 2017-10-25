Diafra Sakho wants to leave West Ham

West Ham striker Diafra Sakho has revealed that he wants to leave the club and a move to France would benefit his career.
The West Ham forward was close to joining Rennes during the summer transfer window but he ended up staying at London Stadium. Sakho underwent his medical with the French club but West Ham could not find a replacement in time and the move was called off.
The player revealed that he had three wonderful years at the club and he might come back in the future. However, the time has come for him to change the environment now.
Sakho believes that nothing has changed in his mind and that his desire to leave the club is as strong as ever. He also reflected on the boos and jeers he has received from the West Ham faithful after his move to Rennes fell through. However, the attacker claims that he has no hard feelings towards the fans or the manager.
The 27-year-old boasts a better goalscoring record than the club’s all-time top scorer Paolo Di Canio. He has scored a goal in every 209.76 minutes of topflight football. Sakho has a goal in every 2.33 league games.
It will be interesting to see what happens in January now. West Ham will have the chance to sign a proper replacement. Sakho is clearly unsettled right now and keeping him against his wishes would be a mistake.