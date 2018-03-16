Derek Johnstone reveals a major weakness in Alfredo Morelos’s game

Rangers lost the Old Firm Derby against Celtic 3-2 and Alfredo Morelos’ shocking miss grabbed the headlines last week.
Club legend Derek Johnstone has now revealed that he has noticed a major weakness in the Colombian’s game.
The 21-year-old has had an impressive season with the Scottish giants so far and he has managed to score 17 goals in 33 games for Rangers. However, the South American has missed quite a few chances and he will need to work on his finish if he wants to lead the line for Rangers every week.
Johnstone believes that Morelos often struggles to score when he is one-on-one with the keeper. Also, the former Rangers player said that Morelos struggled to deal with the pressure of a big game.
He said: “Despite an impressive goalscoring record, he has yet to find the net against Celtic and has passed up some gilt-edged opportunities. You are obviously more nervous when you play in these big games, and when you saw how tight he was when he got into good positions against Celtic and passed up those great opportunities, then the obvious thing to surmise is that the whole occasion got to him. I watched him closely though in the previous week’s game against Falkirk, and twice he was through in exactly the same scenario as the first chance he had against Celtic, and he couldn’t beat the keeper. He hit the first one against the goalie, and then the second time he tried to round him, and the keeper did well to get it at his feet. So, he has a problem when he is running through at distance with just the keeper to beat, and I think that’s evident.”
Often strikers tend to struggle when they have time to think in front of the goal and it seems Morelos has the same problem. The Colombian is very good when he is playing instinctively.
It will be interesting to see how he responds to this situation now. Rangers fans are clearly frustrated with his misses this season and they will be hoping to see an improvement soon.