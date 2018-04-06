Derek Johnstone claims Rangers lack leadership on the pitch

Former Glasgow Rangers player and club legend Derek Johnstone has said that the current players are lacking attitude to represent the Ibrox club.
The Gers are winless in their last three Scottish Premiership games, losing two of them, and they must get back to winning ways when they face Dundee this weekend.
Rangers will face Celtic at Hampden in the Scottish Cup semifinal, and they must get back to some sort of form ahead of the Old Firm clash.
Johnstone has told the Evening Times that it is time for the players to step up and prove a point to their manager, Graeme Murty.
The Ibrox legend is unimpressed with the “mentality” of the squad, and he feels that is the real issue that is blocking the team’s progress.
He believes that the current players are far better than what they have delivered this season.
Johnstone points out that the Gers are lacking leadership qualities on the pitch. He has also questioned the attitude of the players, and feels the quality isn’t the same as before.
Rangers fans will agree that many times this season the Gers players have let themselves down. They have proved that at times they are capable of playing a good brand of football, and grinding out results, but the overall lack of consistency is galling and it boils down to the team’s mentality and the attitude of the players.
“After losing to Celtic and Kilmarnock and drawing with Motherwell, this is a fixture that Rangers cannot afford to lose,” said Johnstone to the Evening Times.
“It is time for the team to stand up and be counted and for Graeme to prove a point as manager as well. The mentality of this squad is something that I have mentioned a few times but it keeps coming back. For me, it is a real issue.
“I think Rangers do lack leadership on the park, there is no doubt about that whatsoever. I don’t want nice people in my team, I want bad guys, people that are going to tell their fellow professionals to get their fingers out.
“Over the last few years, that attitude doesn’t seem to be there. Plus, the quality just isn’t the same.”