Derby County set to sign Mason Mount from Chelsea

Derby County are closing in on the signing of Mason Mount from Chelsea.
The highly talented young midfielder has held positive talks with Frank Lampard and the Rams are confident of signing him this summer.
As per Telegraph, the likes of Ajax and PSV were keen on the Chelsea midfielder as well.
Derby will be chasing promotion next season and players like Mount could make a big difference for them. Although the Chelsea starlet is not ready to make an impact in the Premier League, he could light up the Championship next season.
Mount was on loan at Vitesse Arnhem last season and a move to the Championship would be ideal for his development. The midfielder was recently named Golden Player of the Tournament at the European U-19 Championship.
Lampard is closing in on a move for the Liverpool winger Harry Wilson as well. He has spoken to the player and the move should be finalised soon.
Wilson had an impressive spell at Hull City last season and he could be a key player for Derby now.