Derby County set to sign Harry Wilson from Liverpool

Derby County are closing in on the capture of Harry Wilson from Liverpool.
According to Daily Mirror, the 21-year-old forward will be Frank Lampard’s first signing at the club.
Wilson has been quite impressive in pre-season for the Reds but he is not ready to start for Jurgen Klopp’s side yet. Furthermore, the arrival of Shaqiri has pushed him further down the pecking order.
The 21-year-old needs to play regularly in order to continue his development and a loan move would be ideal for him at this stage of his career.
Derby are one of the better teams in the Championship right now and they could allow him the platform to shine. Their style of football should benefit the Liverpool winger as well.
Wilson has proven himself in the Championship before and he could be a star for Derby next season. He was on loan at Hull City last term and he managed to score seven goals in 13 appearances after moving on deadline day.
Lampard will be hoping to secure promotion to the Premier League with the Rams next season and someone like Wilson could help him achieve his goals.