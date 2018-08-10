Pundit eyeing 170/1 bookie-basher as Derby County host Leeds United

Leeds United visit Derby County in the Championship on Saturday aiming to build on last week’s impressive victory over Stoke City.
A power-packed performance helped Leeds defeat the former Premier League outfit 3-1, but they face a Derby side who also picked up three points on the opening weekend.
The Rams needed a late Tom Lawrence goal to win 2-1 at Reading to give Frank Lampard the perfect start to his managerial career.
Former Leeds midfielder David Prutton believes the Yorkshire side can follow up at Pride Park, and has tipped Kemar Roofe to score the first goal on the way to a 3-2 success (170/1 with Sky Bet).
“What a game we have in store on Saturday evening,” he told Sky Sports.
“Frank Lampard’s Derby take on Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds – who thought we would ever be saying that?!
“Leeds were superb against Stoke last weekend, while Derby nicked their win right at the death at Reading.
“This is a tough one to call and Pride Park will be rocking. I fancy goals here, but Leeds look more the finished article at the moment and I fancy them to nick it.”
Derby took four points from their two meetings with Leeds last season, winning 2-1 at Elland Road in October before recording a 2-2 home draw during February.
The home side are priced at 21/20 to win the game, with Leeds on offer at 5/2 and the draw available at 5/2.