Derby County close to signing Lawrence, but Rowett wants more

Derby County manager Gary Rowett is eager to add more players to his squad, despite closing in on a deal for Tom Lawrence.
The Leicester City forward is set to complete a £7 million move to Derby, but Rowett told the BBC he would still like to do more business before the transfer window closes.
Rowett has signed defenders Andre Wisdom and Curtis Davies along with midfielder Tom Huddlestone, while five players have left the club this summer.
The Rams have started the new season with just one point from their opening two Championship games.
“We’re moving as quickly as we can. We want to reinvigorate and get a different feel in the squad,” said Rowett.
“People would say things still feel very similar and that’s because we haven’t been able to do as much work in the transfer market as we’d have liked.
“I still believe there will be a hectic last spell to this window. It has been frustrating but it’s not an easy market.
“I don’t want to be saying the same things in two months time that people have been saying for two or three years – we want to try to change things and to look different.”
Derby are back in action on Tuesday when they host Preston North End and Sky Sports’ pundit David Prutton believes they could be in for a tough evening.
Rowett’s side lost 2-0 against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Pride Park Stadium on Saturday and Prutton has tipped North End to follow up their draw at Leeds with another point tonight.
“Derby haven’t exactly got off to a great start,” said Prutton.
“Gary Rowett is still finding out a lot about his team after a few changes over the summer to his squad.
“Preston got a great draw at Leeds on Saturday after playing the last half hour with 10 men, and I fancy them for another point.”