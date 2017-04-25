Deportivo vs Real Madrid Prediction, Betting Tips, Preview & Live Stream Info ahead of this week’s La Liga fixture.
Deportivo vs Real Madrid
Liga BBVA 2016/17
26th April, 20:30 pm BST
Riazor, Deportivo
Live Stream: Watch Deportivo vs Real Madrid live on Sky Sports 2
Deportivo Team News & Preview
Deportivo host Real Madrid in La Liga this weekend and the home side will look to add to their impressive run of form at the Riazor.
They have lost just one of their last six La Liga games at home. Furthermore, Deportivo have also managed to keep clean sheets in their last two matches under Pepe Mel at home.
Pedro Mosquera is the only player injured for the home side this week.
Predicted Deportivo Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): Lux; Juanfran, Sidnei, Arribas, Navarro; Borges, Santos; Luisinho, Fajr, Gil; Andone
Real Madrid Team News & Preview
Real Madrid were beaten 3-2 by Barcelona last week and they will be desperate to get back to winning ways here.
Los Blancos cannot afford any more slip-ups in the title race and this is a must-win game for them. Deportivo managed to beat Barcelona by a 2-1 score line last month and this could be a tricky outing for Real Madrid.
Pepe, Ramos and Bale are expected to miss out this week.
Predicted Real Madrid Starting Lineup (4-3-3): Navas; Carvajal, Nacho, Varane, Marcelo; Kroos, Modric, Casemiro; James, Benzema, Ronaldo
Deportivo vs Real Madrid Key Stats
Real Madrid have won their last 8 matches against Deportivo in all competitions.
Real Madrid are undefeated in 24 of their last 26 away matches in La Liga.
Real Madrid have scored at least 2 goals in their last 8 matches against Deportivo in all competitions.
Real Madrid have scored at least 2 goals in 9 of their last 10 matches in La Liga.
Deportivo vs Real Madrid Betting Tips
There have been over 2.5 goals scored in Real Madrid’s last 8 away games in La Liga.
Real Madrid have been winning at both half time and full time in their last 3 away matches against Deportivo in all competitions. Bet on the away side to win both halves.
Deportivo vs Real Madrid Prediction
Deportivo have been tough to beat at home this season and Real Madrid will have to work hard here. The absence of Ramos and Bale will be a major blow for Zidane, but Los Blancos have the strength in depth to grind out a result at the Riazor.
An away win seems likely here.
Deportivo 1-2 Real Madrid