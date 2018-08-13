Dennis Wise defends Newcastle owner Mike Ashley, fans react

Former Newcastle United director Dennis Wise has defended Mike Ashley despite the lack of funding during the summer transfer window.
Wise worked as the club’s executive director during 2008 and he believes there is nothing wrong with the wheeling and dealing at Newcastle United.
He went on to claim that Ashley will be blamed no matter what he does.
Wise said: “Whatever he does, he will constantly take stick no matter what he does, simple as that. There’s a lot of people out there that don’t help the situation. Rafa has done an extremely good job and they’ve traded well. People complain about them not spending enough money, but if you trade well at a football club, and you’re able to bring players in, take players out and make money, I don’t see what the problem is with that.”
Newcastle fans and the manager were left frustrated with the poor transfer window this summer the comments from Dennis Wise has not gone down too well.
Mike Ashley has let the club down multiple times over the last few years and his decision to spend £90million on department store chain House of Fraser has enraged the Newcastle fans.
Newcastle secured a top half finish last year and they were expected to build on that. However, Rafa has had to sell to buy during the summer window.
Even the likes of Alan Shearer have questioned Mike Ashley’s running of the club.
Here is how the Newcastle fans reacted to the comments.
Course he supports Ashley, not even a Newcastle fan but even I can see he’ll support a man who has paid him millions previously when he did a shit job and got them relegated.
— Jck (@jackunused) August 13, 2018
Not exactly living up to your last name here, Dennis.
— JΛKE BUCKLEY 🇦🇺 (@TheMasterBucks) August 13, 2018
He can say all he wants to defend mike but it doesn’t make it true besides no one is gonna listen to him Cos….. pic.twitter.com/GJSFTUewKH
— Stu Ferguson (@Stewie_1989nufc) August 13, 2018
Good to get a neutrals opinion Sky, who’s next? Joe Kinnear? John Carver? Or Mr Pardew pic.twitter.com/5tUNIALbi2
— The Insider (@theinsidernufc) August 13, 2018
Dennis Wise defending Mike Ashley? Shocking. pic.twitter.com/Fv7GV3Mou1
— Charlie Fisher (@Cfisher_95) August 13, 2018
Dennis Wise was employed by the very man of which he speaks. The regime he was part of admitted to lying to their manager, fans and press and deliberately misleading them, losing a tribunal.
Why on earth would you use him as a commentator on #nufc ? https://t.co/GzXB6wT1P5
— Toon Army San Diego (@ToonArmySD2) August 13, 2018
Yeah, get the clueless midget on to give an opinion on good old Mike his best mate , do that.
— ⬛⬜Swampy⚽NUFC⬜⬛ (@swampthing_71) August 13, 2018
The same Mike Ashley that hired him and screwed over Kevin Keegan.
The Sky Sports/Mike Ashley love in continues…
— Lee Robson (@leerobson23) August 13, 2018
If Mike Ashley slipped him a fiver Dennis Wise would suck the sweat from a dead dogs balls. Insidious little fucker.
— Steven Scott (@StevenS27233483) August 13, 2018
His tongue is firmly wedged up Ashley’s backside so it’s obvious he was going to support Ashley.
Why not get @alanshearer, @mickquinn1089 or even Keegan to balance things out?#AshleyOut
— Geordie Ahmed (@GeordieAhmed) August 13, 2018
Cutting edge from sky again. As ashleys mate what he thinks of it all.
— Mark Henderson (@dude1979) August 13, 2018
Why don’t you get pundits on who actually have knowledge of #nufc ? Why do we never see the likes of Kevin Keegan or Shearer giving their opinion on Newcastle on Skysports? Is it because they wouldn’t agree to this nonsensical pro-Ashley spin?
— Lewis (@lewyakers) August 13, 2018
Absolute cringe
— William Waterson (@WilliamWater2) August 13, 2018
And no matter what he does or how bad it is Skysports will drag some pro Ashely, anti Newcastle out to give their uneducated, unwanted biased opinion… Disgusting factless nonsense as per usual from @SkySportsNews
— Don (@NUFCDon) August 13, 2018