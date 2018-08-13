Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Dennis Wise defends Newcastle owner Mike Ashley, fans react

Dennis Wise defends Newcastle owner Mike Ashley, fans react

13 August, 2018 English Premier League, Newcastle United, Transfer News & Rumours


Former Newcastle United director Dennis Wise has defended Mike Ashley despite the lack of funding during the summer transfer window.

Wise worked as the club’s executive director during 2008 and he believes there is nothing wrong with the wheeling and dealing at Newcastle United.

He went on to claim that Ashley will be blamed no matter what he does.

Wise said: “Whatever he does, he will constantly take stick no matter what he does, simple as that. There’s a lot of people out there that don’t help the situation. Rafa has done an extremely good job and they’ve traded well. People complain about them not spending enough money, but if you trade well at a football club, and you’re able to bring players in, take players out and make money, I don’t see what the problem is with that.”

Newcastle fans and the manager were left frustrated with the poor transfer window this summer the comments from Dennis Wise has not gone down too well.

Mike Ashley has let the club down multiple times over the last few years and his decision to spend £90million on department store chain House of Fraser has enraged the Newcastle fans.

Newcastle secured a top half finish last year and they were expected to build on that. However, Rafa has had to sell to buy during the summer window.

Even the likes of Alan Shearer have questioned Mike Ashley’s running of the club.

Here is how the Newcastle fans reacted to the comments.

 

 

 

