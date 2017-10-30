Blog Columns Daily Football Headlines Delight for Brendan Rodgers as Celtic star pens new six-year contract

Delight for Brendan Rodgers as Celtic star pens new six-year contract

30 October, 2017 Celtic, Daily Football Headlines, General Football News, Scottish Premier League

Parkhead favourite and Celtic’s rising star Kieran Tierney has signed a six-year contract extension with the Hoops.

The 20-year-old fullback who is nearing 100 appearances for Celtic has fast established himself as one of the club’s key players with a series of consistent performances. The new deal will keep the Celtic academy graduate at Parkhead until 2023.

Tierney has rubbished rumours of an impending transfer to one of the Premier League big boys which includes the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur who were rumoured to be interested in making a move for him last summer.

A lifelong Celtic fan, Tierney made his debut in 2015 under former manager Ronny Della. But it was Brendan Rodgers’ arrival in Glasgow that coincided with his rise to first team status. Tierney has since then captained the club on two occasions and was a pivotal figure in Celtic’s historic treble winning campaign in the 2016-17 season.

Teammates Scott Brown, Callum McGregor, Craig Gordon and Stuart Armstrong have also penned new deals, much to the delight of fans, who would be hoping for yet another successful domestic campaign under Rodgers’ leadership. Club captain Brown signed a two-year extension while McGregor, also an academy graduate, extended his stay at Celtic Park by four more years.

Bayern missing ‘world class’ players could help Celtic, says Brendan Rodgers
Celtic vs Bayern Munich Prediction, Betting Tips & Preview
Loading...

About The Author

Samiran Mishra

I am a football writer and blogger. Other interests include history, anthropology, philosophy, music, books, etc. Been called a misanthrope on more than once occasion. Follow me @scoutdesk