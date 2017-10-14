Dele Alli wants a massive pay-rise at Tottenham

England midfielder Dele Alli has established himself as a key first-team star at Tottenham and the Londoners are looking to tie him down to a new deal now.
The 21-year-old midfielder has four years left on his current contract but the Premier League outfit are prepared to offer him a pay-rise.
According to reports, the highly talented playmaker wants around £160,000 a week. The likes of Harry Kane and Hugo Lloris are currently the highest earners at the club and the duo earn basics of around £100,000 a week.
It will be interesting to see how Tottenham deal with these rumoured demands from Alli. Spurs are unlikely to shatter their wage structure to keep the young midfielder happy.
Reports claim that Alli is fully aware of the fact that he can get close to £200,000 per week elsewhere and therefore it seems unlikely that he will settle for less at Spurs.
Danny Rose voiced his disappointment earlier after being underpaid and it seems that Alli could be next in line.
Pochettino’s team are heavily reliant on Alli and Kane and the Argentine cannot afford to lose either. However, if they decide to match Alli’s demands, other key stars will soon be asking for a similar raise.
The 21-year-old has already been linked with a move away. Apparently, Alli is set to get rid of his current agent and the likes of Mendes/Raiola are interested in the player.