Dele Alli proves his class as Tottenham demolish Real Madrid

Tottenham star Dele Alli says he wasn’t surprised by his side’s 3-1 win against Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday.
Alli (2) and Christian Eriksen got the goals for Spurs and although Cristiano Ronaldo pulled one back late on the result was never in doubt.
“It was a fantastic display by us,” Alli told Sky Sports.
“We knew if we stuck to our gameplan and were solid at back then we’d get chances.
“We’re very happy with the result. I wasn’t surprised – we couldn’t believe how much space we had at the Bernabeu.
“We don’t want to just compete with these teams we want to beat them.
“I’m happy to get two goals, but more importantly it was a win.”
Spurs’ victory guarantees their place in the knock-out stages and sends out a strong message to the rest of Europe.
Alli was an influential figure throughout the game, producing a performance that finally showcased his talents on the biggest stage.
Defeats in their last two games led to many pundits questioning Spurs’ ability to win silverware, but in this sort of form Mauricio Pochettino’s side are a force to be reckoned with.