Defender’s agent meets with Juventus over future of Chelsea target

Chelsea have been linked with a move for Juventus defender Daniele Rugani.
The 23-year-old has failed to nail down a regular starting part with Juve and Gazzetta dello Sport has claimed that they player’s agent met with club officials in Milan on Thursday to discuss his client’s future.
Rugani previously played under Maurizio Sarri at Empoli and the former Napoli boss is still in the running to take over from Antonio Conte at Stamford Bridge.
Arsenal have also been monitoring Rugani who has been capped seven times by Italy at senior level.
Rugani joined Juventus from Empoli in 2015 and has gone on to make 67 appearances in all competitions for the club.
However, the 23-year-old has been in and out of the starting XI this past season.
Mattia Caldara’s arrival at the Juventus Stadium on a permanent basis from Atalanta is likely to further limit his opportunities, prompting his agent’s meeting with the club.
Rugani was previously tipped to stay and fight for his place at Juventus, but a move away from Juve increasingly looks to be on the cards.