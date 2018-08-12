Dedryck Boyata refused to play for Celtic but Brendan Rodgers has other plans

According to reports from The Sun, Celtic defender Dedryck Boyata has refused to play for the Bhoys after failing to secure a move to the Premier League.
The Belgian international was subject of a failed £9 million bid from Fulham, and he is disappointed that Hoops refused to sell him in the transfer window.
The 27-year-old is refusing to discuss a new deal and The Sun claims he declared himself injured at Lennoxtown on Friday— 24 hours before Celtic’s 1-0 defeat away to Hearts.
He is demanding to be sold, but Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has revealed on Saturday that the Bhoys are working on a deal to keep Boyata.
The former Liverpool boss is confident that Boyata will not leave Celtic in the summer transfer window. In fact, the Scottish champions are working on a deal to keep him at the club.
Rodgers told BBC Sport after the match against Hearts: “The club were trying to organise a deal, but Dedryck’s agent wasn’t so keen for him to sign a deal before the World Cup, which you can understand.
“They have been in discussion but nothing concrete as of yet. The plan is for him to stay here and I don’t see that changing.”
Boyata has developed into one of the key players for Celtic since he joined from Manchester City in 2015. He is arguably Celtic’s best defender and losing him without adding a proper replacement will be a massive blow for the club.