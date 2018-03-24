Blog Columns Site News Declan Rice posts message on Twitter after making Ireland debut

West Ham defender Declan Rice put up an assured performance in his national team debut for Ireland on Friday.

Ireland lost 1-0 against Turkey but Rice caught the attention with a brilliant performance in defence and later in midfield.

The 19-year-old made his first appearance for Martin O’Neill’s side and he says he was unfazed by the occasion.

After the match, the youngster took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction. He was disappointed with the result, but at the same time was happy with the effort he put in.

Rice is one of the brightest young talents coming up for West Ham and David Moyes will be very pleased with that effort.

This season he has made 18 appearances in the Premier League (seven starts), and has shown great maturity playing in defensive midfield role as well.

West Ham fans praised his performance on Twitter. Here are some of the selected tweets:

