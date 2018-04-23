Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Declan Rice admits his mistake against Arsenal, West Ham fans react

Declan Rice admits his mistake against Arsenal, West Ham fans react

23 April, 2018 English Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours, West Ham

West Ham defender Declan Rice sent out a tweet after his display against Arsenal on Sunday.

The 19-year-old was responsible for conceding a crucial goal on the 82nd minute that changed the complexion of the game.

Instead of heading the ball away, he chose to duck and the cross from Ramsey led to Arsenal’s second goal when it was 1-1.

Rice was then criticised by the Hammers boss David Moyes as well. However, the West Ham fans were not impressed with the manager’s reaction to Rice’s mistake.

West Ham fans responded with words of support for the young defender.  They also criticised the manager for publicly lashing out at a young player.

The young defender has had a good season overall and he will be looking to put this behind him now. Rice tweeted that he is still very inexperienced and he is likely to make mistakes in future as well. He also explained that it is a learning process.

Here is how the fans responded to Rice’s tweet.

 

Celtic interested in signing Arthur Okonkwo from Arsenal
Everton vs Newcastle United confirmed starting line-ups

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com