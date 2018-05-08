DeAndre Yedlin wants Newcastle to keep hold of Rafael Benitez

Newcastle United defender DeAndre Yedlin has told the Guardian that the Magpies must do everything to keep manager Rafael Benitez at the club.
The Spaniard has just one more year remaining on his current contract at Newcastle, while talks over the manager’s contract between Benitez and the board continue.
Newcastle fans simply adore him and they will be desperate to see their manager remain in the north east beyond the end of his deal.
The Chronicle reported in August 2016, months after Benitez joined the Magpies, that he was earning around £80,000 a week.
The Former Liverpool boss has done a remarkable job at the Tyneside club, and this season he has guided the club to Premier League safety despite operating on a tight budget.
Benitez wants assurances over the transfer budget ahead of the summer window, as he desperately needs to bolster the squad to make this team competitive.
Yedlin, 24, is one of the key players for Newcastle and has largely benefitted from Benitez’s stewardship. He has urged the Newcastle owner, Mike Ashley, to convince Benitez to stay at the club beyond the summer.
“The discussions between the manager and the club are massive,” Yedlin said. “He’s a great manager. He’s loved by the city and the club. “He’s put so much faith and trust in me, he’s taught me a lot.
“This city and this club need to keep Rafa – and for a long time. There’s a sense of unity under him. The reason I joined Newcastle was because I could see we could do great things. If Rafa stays, I think we can achieve a lot.”