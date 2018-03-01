De Gea will join Real Madrid unless three players are signed

According to Don Balon, Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea will join Real Madrid this summer, unless the Red Devils bring in three players of his choosing – Samuel Umtiti, Paulo Dybala and Miralem Pjanic, who are collectively worth £232m.
De Gea is currently holding talks with United over a new contract but he could turn down an extension to push through a move to the Santiago Bernabeu. The 27-year-old is out of contract in less than 18 months and has been a target for Real since 2012.
Signed from Atletico Madrid in 2011, the Spanish international has gone on to make over 300 appearances in all competitions, winning one Premier League title, FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League trophy. He’s been in fantastic form this season too, boasting 15 clean sheets in 28 league games.
De Gea nearly joined Real in 2015 before being denied the move to due late paperwork being handed in, and the La Liga giants haven’t given up trying to land him since.
If United can somehow bring in Barcelona defender Umtiti who has a €60m release clause, Juventus striker Dybala who is worth €152m and €52m-rated Pjanic, they might have a chance of keeping the £200k-per-week star away from Los Blancos, say Don Balon.