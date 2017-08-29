De Bruyne eager for Man City to sign Arsenal forward Sanchez

Kevin De Bruyne believes Alexis Sanchez would be a great signing for Manchester City.
City want to sign the Arsenal forward before Thursday’s transfer deadline and De Bruyne would be delighted to welcome the Chilean international to the Etihad Stadium.
“He’s a very good player – if he can come to us it’ll be a good addition,” he told Sky Sports.
“City’s doing business perfectly this summer and if they want him they will try everything to get him.”
The Belgian’s own move to City from Wolfsburg was a drawn out affair and De Bruyne admits the uncertainty can be very unsettling for players.
“In my transfer I was waiting a long time,” he added.
“Every training session in Germany was open, so every time the camera is on you.
“It’s a bit annoying because I was pretty sure I was signing for City, but I had to wait two or three weeks and every time you go home it’s like ‘what’s happening?’
“They say ‘oh you can go’ then say ‘no you’re staying’. It can be very annoying.”