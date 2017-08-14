Blog Competitions English Premier League Davy Klaassen reacts on Twitter after Everton win against Stoke City

14 August, 2017 English Premier League, Everton

Everton opened their 2017/18 Premier League campaign with a comfortable 1-0 win over Stoke City at Goodison Park on Saturday afternoon.

Wayne Rooney, who joined his boyhood club on a free transfer from Manchester United, scored the only goal of the match.

The Toffees’ new signing, Davy Klaassen, took to social media network Twitter to express his delight with his side’s victory.

The Netherlands international joined the Premier League club from Dutch giants Ajax, in the summer transfer window for around £24 million, and he is expected to play a major part for Ronald Koeman’s side this campaign.

The 24-year-old started for Everton and played for 60 minutes on Saturday. Klaassen was elated to make his debut with a win for the Merseyside club. He tweeted:

Everton were completely dominant against Stoke City, and had 62% of the possession during the match.

Other Everton players including Wayne Rooney also took to Twitter to express their reactions. Ronald Koeman also let his feelings known about the game.

