Davy Klaassen must toughen up to succeed with Everton- Vlaar

Ron Vlaar has that Davy Klaassen needs to toughen up if he wants to succeed at Everton.
The Dutch international arrived at Goodisan Park last summer and was expected to shine after having guided Ajax to the final of the Europa League the season before.
Unfortunately, things went very wrong.
During the early games of the season, he was handed opportunities under Ronald Koeman but looked as if he could not cope with the physicality and style of the English game.
Once Koeman was sacked, Klaassen was cast out of the first-team picture and it looked as though he could be headed for the exit door.
Sam Allardyce clearly did not think that Klaassen was cut out to succeed in England. He only made four appearances under Big Sam and was said to be close to a move to Italian giants Napoli in January before the deal broke down.
Following Klaassen’s failures this season, most people would expect that he would want to leave the club this summer. However, this is not the case and if reports are to be believed, he wants to stay and try to prove his doubters wrong.
He will however have to definitely make changes to his game if he wishes to succeed.
Vlaar highlighted this saying: “The step is so great. The intensity is huge. Davy has to do what he feels good about,”
“But it is clear that he will have to arm his body against the violence of the Premier League.
“In the midfield you really have to be able to do everything. Box-to box. Plus the better demolition work. And then also make a difference in a creative way. That is really difficult.”