Davy Klaassen faces crucial period of his Everton career

A lot was expected of Davy Klaassen when he joined from Ajax last summer for a fee of £23.6 million, as reported by BBC.
The 25-year-old was the skipper of Ajax and an established Dutch international, and his struggles at Everton has come as a real surprise for many fans.
He has managed just three starts in the Premier League this season clocking only 196 minutes of league action. It felt like Everton have given up on him, as he struggled to make his way into the first team under Sam Allardyce.
However, Gylfi Sigurdsson’s injury has opened the door for him to show his manager what he is capable of. The Iceland international could be missing up to six weeks, so Klaassen is expected to get a few games under his belt.
Allardyce has hinted that he could be looking to give him opportunities and it is up to the player to grab them with both hands.
“Some players haven’t lived up to their billing since I’ve been here. He got a brief opportunity last weekend but hopefully if he does get a chance he shines,” said Allardyce to Liverpool Echo when asked to comment on Klaassen.
Allardyce has previously mentioned that Klaassen has been working very hard in training, and now if he can perform on the pitch as well, he could revive his career at the Merseyside club.