Davinson Sanchez ready to turn down Real Madrid

Tottenham defender Davinson Sanchez has revealed that he is very happy at the club and that he won’t be lured by the big money offers.
The Colombian joined Spurs for £42milion in the summer and he has shown that he has all the tools to become a top player for them in future.
The 21-year-old has been linked with a move to Real Madrid in the recent weeks but the player has played down the interest.
He said: “I do not think about money or where it is. Right now, here in Tottenham, I am very good. I am playing every three to four days. I am being important to the team. As big as Madrid is, no matter how big a team are, that has won what they have won, if the conditions are not favourable for me, unfortunately, I cannot accept.”
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino believes that Sanchez could become one of the best centre-halves in world football and it seems that the player has bought into the idea as well.
Sanchez has been playing regularly for Spurs and he needs to continue that in order to develop and fulfil his potential. At Real Madrid, the likes of Ramos and Varane are likely to be picked ahead of him.
Tottenham fans will be delighted with the comments from Davinson Sanchez. The Colombian is destined to develop into a leading star and the Spurs fans would hate to see him leave anytime soon.