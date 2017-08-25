David Wagner wary of Southampton threat

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner believes his club have to step up their already impressive start to the Premier League ahead of their clash against Southampton this weekend.
The Terriers are back in top flight football after a 45-year absence, and have already beaten Crystal Palace and Newcastle United in their opening two games.
“From my point of view, and this should not be disrespectful for Crystal Palace or Newcastle, I think this is now the next level. This is a different class, a different category of quality in the Premier League,” said Wagner.
“Southampton are a clear competitor for the top 10, maybe more. For this we have to be prepared. We are aware what is front of us and it is up to us to find the solutions to cause them some problems.”
Huddersfield will host Southampton in their own backyard. Wagner has urged fans to crank up the atmosphere at the John Smith’s Stadium.
“For sure we have to make the John Smith’s Stadium a place where it is really tough for an opponent to come. This is not only our responsibility, this is the responsibility from the stands as well.
“I know they will help us, I have trust and believe in them. They are aware what is front of us. We will only be successful with energy and atmosphere from the stands and intensity and quality on the grass.”
Wagner’s men will be looking to set a new club record against the Saints. Huddersfield have never won the first three games of a new season in the top flight since 1924. A victory against Southampton will make them the first newly promoted team to do so since Bolton Wanderers in the 2001/2002 season.
“It is only a start,” said Wagner when asked about the club’s impressive start to the new campaign. “Even if we have played well and got six points on the board, we know it is only a start. We can be happy with what we have done so far but it means more or less nothing. There are a lot of games to go.
“The circumstance is we have the chance to come into the first international break with a 100 per cent record and maybe able to write Premier League history. I am unsure how many teams were able to win their first three Premier League games.
“But this is not in our head. In our head is only how we can be successful against Southampton. What we have done before is irrelevant. It doesn’t help us for what comes on Saturday.”
Huddersfield are second on the Premier League table behind Manchester United on goal difference.