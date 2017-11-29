David Silva set to sign new deal with Manchester City

Manchester City are close to agreeing to a new one-year deal with their Spanish playmaker David Silva.
The 31-year-old has been a sensational player for the Etihad outfit over the years and his new contract will keep him at City until 2020 when he will complete 10 years at the club.
As per the reports, Silva will earn around £160,000-a-week once the new deal is finalised.
Pep Guardiola has revealed that Silva’s contributions at the club will be written in the history books. He also maintained that the player has a lot of offer on and off the pitch now.
The former Bayern Munich manager expects Silva to mentor the likes of Phil Foden now.
Pep said: “When he can finally sign the contract we’ll be so happy. What he’s done for the club will be written in history books. I hope he’ll continue. In the future, he won’t be able to play every three days but the club need players who have played here for a long time to help players like Phil Foden. He’s a real legend. He looks skinny and like he doesn’t run too much but he’s never injured and every three days he’s fit, he’s there.”
Silva has been a key player alongside De Bruyne in the City midfield this season and it seems likely that he will guide his team to another Premier League title this year.
The 5ft 8in playmaker is currently 12th on the Premier League’s all-time assists list.