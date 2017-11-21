David Prutton tips Wolves to deliver 7/1 stunner against Leeds

David Prutton believes his former club Leeds United will struggle to cope with Wolverhampton Wanderers when the teams meet at Molineux on Wednesday.
Both sides head into the game on the back of victories last weekend, with Wolves winning 2-0 at Reading and Leeds recording a 2-1 success at home to Middlesbrough.
Wolves are currently 12 points in front of Leeds in the Championship and Prutton has tipped them to secure a 2-1 victory (7/1 with Sky Bet).
“This is a big game,” he told Sky Sports.
“Leeds should have their tails up after beating Middlesbrough on Sunday, but there are no tougher games at this level right now than a trip to Molineux.
“Wolves are flying and don’t look like being beaten right now, and if they get the first goal I can’t see Leeds coming back at them. This should be a home win.”
Wolves have certainly been impressive this season, but Leeds bounced back to form against Middlesbrough at the weekend and the home side won’t find things easy on Wednesday.
Leeds have won on their last two visits to Molineux and while a third successive victory is unlikely they are certainly capable of picking up a point.
The draw is priced at around 3/1 and that could be worth an interest with Leeds hoping to force their way back into the play-off places.