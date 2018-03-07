David Prutton predicts the result of Leeds vs Wolves

Leeds United host Wolves in the Championship later today and Paul Heckingbottom will be hoping for a reaction from his side.
The Whites were beaten comprehensively by Middlesbrough in their last game.
Meanwhile, Wolves are winless in their last three games and they will be desperate to get back to winning ways here. On paper, they are the better team and they should be able to take advantage of Leeds’ weaknesses.
Cardiff are hot on their wheels right now and Wolves cannot afford to keep dropping points.
The last time these two sides met, Wolves picked up a 4-1 win and Paul Heckingbottom will be hoping to avoid another thrashing here.
In his column with Sky Sports, David Prutton claims that Wolves are likely to end up with the three points once again but it will be a narrow win. He added that Wolves have had two extra off days and the visitors will be fresh for this game.
He said: “Coming off the back of getting heavily beaten in quite a timid way against Middlesbrough on Friday night, Paul Heckingbottom will be looking for a bit of a reaction. Wolves have had an extra couple of days off after their game was called off, so that might give them some much-needed freshness. Leeds have got some serious work to do between now and the end of the season. It’s a massive push for them to get into the top six but now is a really good time for Heckingbottom to really look at the squad and see what he’s got. I really want to say Leeds, but though Wolves aren’t exactly pulling up trees, they look all at sea. Wolves will be looking to bounce back as they haven’t won in three, so I’m going to go for an away win, but a very tight one.”
Prutton also believes that Diogo Jota will score for the visitors today.