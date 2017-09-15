David Prutton predicts Nottingham Forest vs Wolves

Wolverhampton Wanderers will face Nottingham Forest in the 2017/18 Championship game on Saturday.
Under new manager, Nuno Espirito Santo, Wolves have gone through a massive rebuilding project this summer. The Portuguese has signed as many as 11 new players, including some eye-catchy names like Ruben Neves and Diogo Jota.
They are among the favourites for promotion, and have made a good start to their campaign, having picked up 14 points from their opening seven games.
Sky Sports pundit, David Prutton, says that Wolves’ draw against Bristol City has proved that how difficult the Championship is, and he predicts them to drop points against Nottingham Forest.
After a good start to their campaign, things were looking to take downward trajectory for Forest following their back to back defeats against Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday.
However, Mark Warburton’s side returned to winning ways last week after beating Sunderland 1-0 at the Stadium of Light.
Forest have played two games at home so far- lost 2-0 to Leeds and won 2-1 against Middlesbrough.
The Reds are capable of beating any side in the league at City ground, and it could be a very entertaining game. Prutton predicts a 2-2 draw between the two sides.
“Things were starting to take a downward turn at Nottingham Forest until their late win at Sunderland in midweek, a result that would have hugely lifted the spirits of Mark Warburton and Co,” said Prutton to Sky Sports.
“It looked like Wolves may have walked the division at one stage, but their draw at home to Bristol City proved just how tough the Sky Bet Championship is, and I think they’ll be held to another point here.”