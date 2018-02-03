David Prutton predicts Leeds to lose at home against Cardiff

Leeds United host Cardiff in the Championship this weekend and Thomas Christiansen’s side will be under pressure to deliver in front of the home fans.
The Whites are going through a rough patch and they will need a bit of luck to get a good result here.
Christiansen’s side failed to beat Hull City during the midweek and they are on a five-match winless run in the league. In order stay in the playoff race, Leeds will have to win here.
As for Cardiff, they have picked up four points from their last two league games and they will be looking to pick up all three points today.
If the other results go their way, the Bluebirds could end the weekend in the automatic promotion places. They have the momentum with them and they will look to capitalize on Leeds’ lack of form and confidence now.
Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has predicted that Cardiff are likely to emerge victorious when the two teams meet later today.
According to Prutton, Cardiff are very hard to beat and Leeds are in a slump once again.
He wrote: “Leeds are officially in a slump again and Neil Warnock’s Cardiff are one of the worst sides to play against when you’re struggling. The Bluebirds are so tough to beat, they can grind you down and Gary Madine is a superb addition for them. This will be a gritty affair and I think Cardiff will prevail.”
Prutton predicts: 0-1