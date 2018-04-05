David Prutton makes a prediction about the Cardiff vs Wolves game

The Championship title race is far from over and Cardiff City will look to get back into it with a win over Wolves this week.
The Bluebirds are currently second in the table, six points behind Wolverhampton Wanderers. However, the Welsh outfit have a game in hand. Therefore, if they win their next two matches, they will be level on points with the league leaders.
Both sides dropped points in their last game and they will be desperate to get back to winning ways here.
Cardiff are in top form right now and they certainly have the quality to pull off a win. Meanwhile, Wolves have a fantastic squad at their disposal and they will look to protect their advantage in the title race.
Sky Sports pundit David Prutton believes that this is likely to be a close contest and the two sides could end up cancelling each other out eventually.
He said: “What a game this is set to be live on Sky Sports on Friday night. Cardiff are expecting a big crowd in and, while these two sides are the clear favourites to win promotion, this game could go a long way to deciding both of their fates. Cardiff need the win more or the gap between themselves and Fulham could start to become uncomfortably close, but Wolves will want to get back to winning ways after that slip against Hull in midweek. This, however, is a draw for me.”
Prutton went on to predict a 2-2 draw in this game. He believes Diogo Jota will open the scoring for the visitors.