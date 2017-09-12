David Prutton believes Leeds will beat Birmingham tonight

Leeds United host Birmingham City in the Championship tonight and it seems that the Whites are firm favourites as far as Sky Sports pundit David Prutton is considered.
The home side have made a very good start to the season so far and have collected 14 points already. On the contrary, Birmingham have been quite disappointing and are 21st in the league table with just four points.
Thomas Christiansen has done well to improve Leeds’ playing style and the performances have followed.
Leeds United are second in the table right now and they will be desperate to secure promotion to the Premier League this season.
Despite signing quite a few players, Birmingham have struggled to find their rhythm and the trip to Elland Road might have come too soon for them.
Speaking to Sky Sports, former Leeds United player David Prutton claimed that the home side should win this one comfortably.
He said: “Leeds are starting to look a real team under Thomas Christiansen and absolutely hammered Burton on Saturday. Birmingham have signed a lot of players and, while I think the results will start to come, the trip to Elland Road will be too soon for Harry Redknapp’s men.”
Prutton predicts that Leeds will pick up a 3-1 win over Birmingham at Elland Road tonight.