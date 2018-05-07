David Moyes wants Robert Snodgrass back at West Ham next season

According to reports from The Sunday People (06/05/2018; page 53), David Moyes has told Robert Snodgrass that he wants him back at West Ham next season.
The 30-year-old joined the Hammers in 2017 for a fee in the region of £10.2 million during the January transfer window. He failed to make an impact in the 15 Premier League appearances he made since joining from Hull City.
Snodgrass was loaned to Aston Villa last summer before Moyes was appointed in November. The Scotland international has enjoyed a fantastic campaign with the Villans, where he has scored or created 21 goals in 39 games for Steve Bruce’s side.
Villa are guaranteed a fourth-place finish in the Championship and they have a chance of getting into the Premier League if they win their play-off matches.
Should they achieve Premier League status, they will surely try to sign Snodgrass permanently. In fact, Villa are considering making a move for Snodgrass as part of a £25 million triple swoop involving Sam Johnstone and Lewis Grabban.
However, it seems Moyes wants him at the Hammers next season, and this could scupper Villa’s plans of signing him permanently.