David Moyes urges West Ham fans to support the team

West Ham boss David Moyes has urged the Hammers fans to support the team as they enter the business end of the Premier League season.
The Hammers find themselves in the 17th position in the league table with just eight games left to play. If anytime Moyes needs the full support of West fans, it is now.
The Hammers have won just once in their last seven Premier League games, and are heading into this game on the back of three successive defeats.
They lost 3-0 against Burnley in their last Premier League game at home – a game that saw home fans showing discontent with the team’s performance.
Moyes says that West Ham fans are very passionate and that the role of the crowd is very important.
He has urged the fans to support the team, and believes his side will get the support given how important the fixture is in the context of the league.
“I think they will be right behind us, they know the importance of the game,” said Moyes, as quoted by Football London.
“All of them. The bits been done now, lets make sure you help the team, we will do everything to give them something to cheer about. We’ll play our part, make sure you do your part.”
Moyes has pledged that his side will do everything to give the fans something to cheer about.