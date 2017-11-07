Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours David Moyes takes over at West Ham, fans react on social media

David Moyes takes over at West Ham, fans react on social media

7 November, 2017 English Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours, West Ham

West Ham have appointed David Moyes as their new manager on a 6-month contract.

The Hammers sacked Slaven Bilic after a very poor start to the season and the owners will be hoping for a revival under Moyes now.

The former Everton manager has failed to deliver in his last three jobs at Sociedad, Sunderland and Manchester United. It will be interesting to see how he fares at West Ham now.

West Ham have quite a few quality players at their disposal but they are lacking in confidence and form right now. Moyes will need to lift the spirits around the dressing room but to be honest, his appointment is hardly inspiring.

Moyes has not impressed as a manager for a while now and this will be a massive challenge for him. There is no doubt that he knows the Premier League well but he needs to approach this job with new and progressive ideas if he wants to succeed.

The Hammers fans seem pretty disappointed with Bilic’s replacement as well. West Ham fans took to twitter to share their views on the decision.

Tottenham trio pull out of England squad, fans react on social media
Loading...

About The Author

Sai

Media Graduate from Uni of Herts. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]soccerlens[dot]com