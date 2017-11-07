David Moyes takes over at West Ham, fans react on social media

West Ham have appointed David Moyes as their new manager on a 6-month contract.
The Hammers sacked Slaven Bilic after a very poor start to the season and the owners will be hoping for a revival under Moyes now.
West Ham United can confirm the appointment of David Moyes as the Club’s manager. pic.twitter.com/AIOWnHWn27
The former Everton manager has failed to deliver in his last three jobs at Sociedad, Sunderland and Manchester United. It will be interesting to see how he fares at West Ham now.
West Ham have quite a few quality players at their disposal but they are lacking in confidence and form right now. Moyes will need to lift the spirits around the dressing room but to be honest, his appointment is hardly inspiring.
Moyes has not impressed as a manager for a while now and this will be a massive challenge for him. There is no doubt that he knows the Premier League well but he needs to approach this job with new and progressive ideas if he wants to succeed.
The Hammers fans seem pretty disappointed with Bilic’s replacement as well. West Ham fans took to twitter to share their views on the decision.
Knows the premier league so well that he took Man U from 1st to 7th in a season then finally got Sunderland relegated 😂
Look at the positives – We’ll play Millwall next year
David Moyes “we need the support of the fans and everyone with us” sadly they lost those when they appointment you. #COYI
announce relegation.
It’s all a big joke isn’t it ? Isn’t it????
