David Moyes says Marko Arnautovic has made a big difference for West Ham

Ahead of West Ham’s trip to Stamford Bridge to face London rivals Chelsea on Sunday, manager David Moyes has showered heaps of praise on Marko Arnautovic.
The 28-year-old joined the Hammers last summer for a club record fee, but struggled heavily under Slaven Bilic.
However, since the turn of the year, and especially after Moyes’s arrival, he has been simply outstanding for the club.
The Austrian has scored seven goals this year, and registered two assists, and has been playing a pivotal role in taking West Ham to Premier League safety.
Moyes says that Arnautovic, who earns £100k-per-week at West Ham, has been given the licence to show his talent, but at the same time, he has been instructed to be a big team player.
The former Manchester United boss also added that Arnautovic has been asked to work for the team and be part of the team, and he has followed it.
Moyes claims that the attacking midfielder has made a big difference to the side with his goals, and that he is a massively important player for the team.
“We’ve given him a licence to go and show what he can do, but also with instructions that he has to be a big team player as well,” said Moyes about Arnautovic, as quoted by Football London.
“He’s done that. He’s show individual quality with his goalscoring and his individual ability, but, when we’ve needed him to work for the team and be part of the team, he’s been good at it and has helped us. He’s a really important member of the team.”
“I think when I arrived he was down because he hadn’t shown exactly how good he is, and perhaps not performed as well as he could. Since I’ve been here he has been excellent. His goals have made a big difference to us and he’s a massively important player for the team and the club. He’ll feel good about that as he’s a player who needs that status, but he’s got the ability to be that type of player as well.”