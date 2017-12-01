David Moyes reveals what he told Sam Allardyce after Everton drubbing

West Ham United manager David Moyes has shared what he told new Everton boss Sam Allardyce after his side lost 4-0 to the Toffees in the Premier League at Goodison Park on Wednesday.
Moyes, a former Everton manager himself, was left stunned by a revitalised Toffees side who, thanks to a hat-trick from Wayne Rooney, dealt a heavy blow to the Hammers. Allardyce watched the game from the stands following his appointment as the new Everton boss.
“I saw Sam Allardyce for 10 minutes in the office after the game on Wednesday,” Moyes said.
“I told him he was going to a good club and I think it suits Sam.
“The Everton job was one of only a few which would have tempted him back. He can live at home in the North-East and I am sure that also played a part in his decision.”
Moyes replaced Slaven Bilic as the new West Ham boss but has failed to win any of his first three matches in charge of the club. The former Manchester United and Real Sociedad manager has his work cut out as the Hammers lie at 18th on the Premier League table, two points from safety. Meanwhile, the win has pushed Everton to 13th on the table.