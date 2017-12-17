David Moyes preparing a £15m bid for Bournemouth midfielder Harry Arter

David Moyes will be looking to add to his squad when the transfer window opens next month and the Irish midfielder Harry Arter is a target for the Hammers.
As per recent reports, the Bournemouth star has made quite an impression on Moyes who believes that Arter could be Mark Noble’s successor at the club.
The combative central midfielder would no doubt bring more energy and tenacity to West Ham’s midfield. However, signing him midway through the season will be very complicated.
Arter is one of Eddie Howe’s best players and the Cherries will not want to sell him right now.
As per the reports, Moyes is planning to offer a sum of £15million for the midfielder. Although Arter has been a bit inconsistent this season, he is still a vital member of Howe’s squad and selling him could prove to be a mistake.
The West Ham boss is looking to sign a striker in January as well and the Liverpool forward Danny Ings is thought to be an option for him.