David Moyes interested in signing Jack Wilshere for West Ham

West Ham manager David Moyes has revealed that the club will have to get their January transfer business spot on.
The former Sunderland manager believes that getting the right players could be the difference between relegation and survival.
The Hammers have improved since the arrival of Moyes but it is clear that they need a few signings in order to get their season back on track.
Moyes has revealed that Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere is someone the Hammers will look at. The West Ham manager believes that players like Wilshere will settle into the club with ease and they are likely to make an instant impact.
He said: “You’d hope that if you took a player from another Premier League club it’d be much easier for him to go right into the team and play well. Jack Wilshere would be someone who we’d have to look at if he was available. I do believe the transfer window could be the difference between relegation and staying up. If we can get the right players, that’s the big part of it.”
The England international has not been a starter for Wenger this year and a move to West Ham could improve his chances of starting at the World Cup.
It will be interesting to see whether the Gunners are open to a sale in January. Arsenal do not have sufficient depth in central midfield and losing Wilshere could be a problem for them during injuries.