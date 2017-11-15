David Moyes eyeing January move for Lewis Dunk

David Moyes is looking to improve his side’s defence in January and the former Manchester United boss has identified Lewis Dunk as his target.
The Brighton star has impressed in the Premier League so far and his contributions in the Championship last season were outstanding as well.
Moyes wants to sign the 25-year-old in January and it will be interesting to see how Brighton react to this situation. Dunk signed a new five-year deal in August and the Hammers will have to pay well over the odds to sign him.
West Ham are in need of defensive reinforcements after conceding 23 goals in 11 league games so far.
Dunk has been a rock at the back for Brighton but he has not proven himself at the top level yet. Despite his impressive start to the season, he has a lot to do before he can be relied upon as a Premier League level centre back.
The 6ft 4in defender has all the tools to succeed in the Premier League but it would be foolish to break the bank for him just yet. Moyes is likely to find better bargains in the other European leagues. Dunk needs to perform consistently throughout the season to prove his pedigree.