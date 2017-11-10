David Moyes could sell West Ham’s record signing Marko Arnautovic

West Ham manager David Moyes is prepared to get rid of the underperforming players before adding to his squad during the January transfer window.
According to Daily Mirror, club record signing Marko Arnautovic could be sold in order to fund a move for Harry Arter.
The 28-year-old Austrian has failed to live up to the expectations at West Ham so far and Moyes has been given the green light to make whatever changes he sees fit.
Arnautovic joined West Ham in the summer for a fee of £25million and he has already been sent off once. The former Stoke City star earns around £100,000-a-week and his departure would free up the wage bill as well.
Former Manchester United boss David Moyes is also looking to improve his defence by signing Lamine Kone from Sunderland. Kone was excellent for the Black Cats when Allardyce was in charge of the club.
Sunderland are struggling right now and Moyes believes that the Ivorian could be signed on a bargain.
Another player who is being linked with the Hammers is William Carvalho. The Portuguese international remains a target for David Moyes and it will be interesting to see whether there is a formal offer for him in January.