David Moyes could drop Joe Hart against Chelsea

West Ham manager David Moyes could look to continue with Adrian in goal when the Hammers take on Chelsea this weekend.
The Spaniard was very impressive against Manchester City in the last game and he could take Hart’s place as the club’s first choice keeper this week.
Hart joined West Ham on loan at the start of this season and the England international will be worried about the situation now. The 30-year-old will be eyeing a starting berth with England in the World Cup but he needs to play regularly for his club in order for that to happen.
The City keeper has conceded 30 goals in 14 matches so far this season and it is understandable why Moyes would want to replace him with Adrian.
Despite being a loan signing, Hart was brought in as a marquee player by West Ham. The England international is earning around £120,000 a week.
It will be interesting to see what the fans think about this decision now. There is no doubt that Hart has been performing poorly since the start of the season.
Dropping him against Chelsea could give him the right motivation to get back to his best.